Monsoon Session Day 2: vice-presidential nomination, GST hike, Price rise, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 20, 2022 10:34 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the last day of the vice-presidential nomination, protests over GST hike and price rise, and the adjournment of proceedings in the houses of parliament.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 19, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. This session saw the last day of vice-presidential nomination, in addition to multiple protests over price hikes of essential commodities, both inside and outside the parliament. Among other things, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, was tabled during the session. In addition, we also discuss the other important events that took place in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before the sessions were adjourned. Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Diksha Munjal Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian



