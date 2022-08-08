Monsoon Session Day 15: the 14th Vice President election, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 08, 2022 10:22 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the election of the 14th vice president of India, written replies, and private members’ legislative business.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debates and high drama from both houses of the Parliament. Also Read Jagdeep Dhankhar is 14th Vice-President of India In this episode, we give you an overview of the fifteenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, that took place on August 5, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was moved for consideration. In addition, we also cover the private members’ bills, including the compulsory voting bill, 2019 and a bill to provide compulsory sensitivity training to students and teachers with regard to subjects involving inclusion. We also discuss the Right to Health Bill, introduced in the Rajya Sabha, in addition to discussing important written replies. We also discuss the election of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the 14th vice president of the country, which took place on Saturday, August 6. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Guest: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Diksha Munjal, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Also Read: Explained | The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 and India’s climate targets Mandatory voting is not practical, says Centre Affordable and accessible healthcare to all is our aim: Health Minister Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



