Mohamed Zeeshan on India's Quest for Global Leadership | The Hindu On Books Podcast

In this episode of The Hindu On Books Podcast, journalist and author Mohammad Zeeshan discusses his latest book Flying Blind: India's Quest for Global Leadership. He discusses not just India’s foreign policy as it is today but discusses foreign policy history, taking us back through the decades to get an understanding of where India should lead or what kind of a world India should look to build. He also asks the question, how can a proactive foreign policy help India be more prosperous.

Host: Suhasini Haidar

