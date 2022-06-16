Media rights sale: Is the IPL now bigger than cricket as we knew it? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath June 16, 2022 20:20 IST

Vijay Lokapally speaks to us on the working of IPL auction for media rights and how is IPL able to generate such a huge valuation.

The IPL auction for media rights began on June 12 and went on for three days. The auction was for TV broadcasting and digital streaming rights for the next five year cycle – from 2023 to 2027. The BCCI has made a mind-boggling ₹ 48,390 crore from this auction. BCCI President Jay Shah has claimed that this makes IPL the second most lucrative media property in the world, after the US’s National Football League, and ahead of the English Premier League. How is IPL able to generate such a huge valuation? And how will this massive injection of liquidity impact the sport going forward? Guest: Vijay Lokapally, Editorial consultant with Sportstar magazine Host: G. Sampath, G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



