Mandate 2024: Blip in the BJP dominant party system, or start of a new coalition era? | In Focus podcast

A lot has already been said and written about the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But a lot more remains to be unpacked.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority, its biggest constituent, the BJP itself, has fallen short of the 272 mark by 32 seats. Is there a message in this mandate? Or is the outcome an effect of several factors and concerns?

Also, what went wrong for the BJP, whose performance has fallen way below its own projected expectations? What went right for the INDIA alliance? And does this verdict mark the beginning of a new coalition era in Indian politics?

Guest: Rahul Verma, political analyst from the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

