Podcast

Malcolm Gladwell on his new narrative style in The Bomber Mafia | The Hindu On Books podcast

Malcom Gladwell says The Bomber Mafia marks a departure for him stylistically as a writer as he has never told a story before that was just one narrative with no social science. But there is a common thread across Gladwell’s books, which is his fascination with how the human psyche deals with conflict; and this book has that in spades.The Bomber Mafia follows the competition between the two men in “one of the grandest and consequential stages of the Second World War,” Gladwell says hoping the book will invite people to look at how society operates along similar lines of division now. 

Guest: Malcom Gladwell, journalist and author

Host: Divya Kala Bhavani


