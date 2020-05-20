Podcast

Making sense of India-China border tensions | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India’s increased capability to patrol up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) coupled with an increasingly assertive Chinese posture is fuelling new tensions along the border, according to former senior Indian officials.

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in as many as four incidents along the LAC in recent weeks. On Monday, Chinese state media said the People’s Liberation Army was “tightening control” in one of the flashpoint areas in the western sector Galwan Valley, after it accused India of “unilaterally” changing the status quo with “illegal construction”. A build-up has also been reported in Demchok in Ladakh.

In this podcast we discuss these developments and the underlying tensions.

Also read: News analysis | Behind new incidents, a changed dynamic along India-China border

Guest: Zorawar Daulet Singh is a historian and strategic affairs scholar based in New Delhi. He is an Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies and a co-founder of The Northcap University. Books include India China Relations: The Border Issue and Beyond, and Power and Diplomacy: India’s Foreign Policies during the Cold War.

