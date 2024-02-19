GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024: What can we expect | In Focus podcast

Gilles Verniers speaks to us about what the political scenario in the country looks like with the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, and what can be expected from the same. 

February 19, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are round the corner. The season of defections is also upon us. Party hopping has commenced in earnest.

An India Today poll suggested earlier in February that the NDA would win 335 seats in 2024 down from 353 in 2019. The Congress tally was put at 71.

A YouGov-Mint-CPR survey, also published in February, said that 51 per cent believed that construction of the Ram Mandir, on the site where the Babri Masjid once stood, was a rectification of historical wrongs while 49 per cent felt that it was an electorally motivated move to win Hindu votes.

So, with just about two months to go for Lok Sabha 2024, how does the political chess board look in India?

Guest: Gilles Verniers, Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, and Visiting Fellow at Amherst College in the United States.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

