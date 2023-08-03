HamberMenu
Link between mental and physical health | Work-mind Balance podcast Ep 5

A person feels unwell if he or she is experiencing depression, excessive work pressure, or anxiety. A person might feel sluggish for a longer period of time. This points out the correlation between mental and physical health.

August 03, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Ileena Dutta

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.

Mental health and wellbeing are vital to ensuring a person maintains good physical health by staying fit and healthy. In this episode, a renowned paediatric cardiologist contemplates the correlation between mental and physical health, the consequences of having poor mental health, and provides suggestions on how organisations can help employees maintain overall health.

Guest: Dr. Sunita Maheshwari, Senior Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist and Co-founder & Chief Dreamer, Telerad Group

Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

