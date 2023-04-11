HamberMenu
Lessons from the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Media One news channel | In Focus podcast

N Ram speaks to us about the implications of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Malayalam news channel, and what this judgment signals to the press today. 

April 11, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Amit Baruah
By quashing the Information & Broadcasting Ministry’s order ceasing operations of the Malayalam news channel, Media One, the Supreme Court appears to have sent a clear message to the government of the day – that the freedom of the press is a key pillar of Indian democracy.

At a time when the press is under pressure to toe the Government’s line, the judgment is also a signal to members of the media – that they should do their job without fear or favour.

The press, the Supreme Court held, had a duty to speak truth to power.

Is the press performing this duty today? What are the larger implications of this April 6 verdict?

Guest: N Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group and former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

