Exploring the Key Highlights of the Union Budget 2024: Part 2 | In Focus podcast

Amit Basole joins us to simplify the key aspects of Budget 2024-25, discussing whether the proposed initiatives around employment and skilling address the jobs challenge India faces.

Published - July 30, 2024 05:31 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

As the dust settles on the proposals that the Finance Minister made in the Budget earlier this month, some aspects have become clearer while questions remain on others.

Budget 2024-25 saw several initiatives around employment and skilling being proposed. Do these form a good first step in addressing the jobs challenge the country faces? Or should the government have begun addressing the problem at the level of primary school and worked upwards?

Guest: Amit Basole, Professor of Economics at Azim Premji University

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

