Decoding the key factors behind the 2023 Assembly election outcomes | In Focus podcast

Rahul Verma joins us to analyse the assembly elections by highlighting the key factors behind the BJP’s dominance, what lessons Congress can draw, and what it means for the INDIA alliance in the 2024 elections.

December 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The BJP has won the elections in three of the four states whose results were declared on Sunday. It has won in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress bagged Telengana. In Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement is headed for a majority.

The BJP has stamped its dominance in the Hindi heartland. The results, however, seem to have taken many by surprise – especially the margins of victory. What went wrong for the Congress, especially in Chhattisgarh, where it was expected to win? What were the deciding factors in MP and Rajasthan? What lessons can Congress draw from its win in Telangana? And what do the Congress’s losses mean for the INDIA alliance, in the context of the 2024 general elections?

Guest: Rahul Verma, political scientist and Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

