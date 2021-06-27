Keshav Desiraju on the Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi | The Hindu On Books Podcast

Our guest on the podcast today is Keshav Desiraju, a retired civil servant who has recently authored Of Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi. Although there are several biographies of the Indian music icon and other books written on her life and career, Desiraju brings in fresh insights into the time she lived in a cultural and political context, her journey from a modest home in Madrid to the world stage and the factor shaping her artistic choices. His meticulous research is apparent in the many documents and letters he cites at various points, not merely referencing them, but placing them in context for readers to better appreciate their significance.