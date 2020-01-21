Kerala’s suit against CAA and the question of States’ opposition to Central laws | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Kerala’s suit against the Citizenship Amendment Act, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution and likely to be taken up the Supreme Court on January 22, is often confused with other political stances against the CAA, with leaders in other non-BJP States saying that they will not implement the law. What are the Centre’s powers over States for implementing laws over Parliament and how can we understand Kerala’s suit in that context?

Guest: K. Venkataramanan, Associate Editor, The Hindu

