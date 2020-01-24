Analysis | BJP faces stiff challenges in 2020
J.P. Nadda's Challenge | The Hindu In Focus podcast
The new BJP chief takes over a party machinery shaped by its most successful president ever in Amit Shah. A look at his political career so far and the challenges facing him as he attempts to navigate a series of tough electoral challenges ahead while evolving his own style as party chief. Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more