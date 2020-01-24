Podcast

J.P. Nadda's Challenge | The Hindu In Focus podcast

more-in

The new BJP chief takes over a party machinery shaped by its most successful president ever in Amit Shah. A look at his political career so far and the challenges facing him as he attempts to navigate a series of tough electoral challenges ahead while evolving his own style as party chief. Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu

Analysis | BJP faces stiff challenges in 2020

Who is JP Nadda, the new BJP national president?

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Podcast
Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 7:39:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/jp-naddas-challenge-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article30644695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY