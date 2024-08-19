Joseph Stiglitz on the role of government in the economy | The Hindu On Books podcast

In the 20th century, free market economists such as Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek argued that a limited government that allows markets to flourish can lead a country down the road to economic prosperity.

But in his latest book “The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society”, American economist and 2001 Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz argues that we should not place too much faith in markets and increase the role of the government to uphold the common good.

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

