GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joseph Stiglitz on the role of government in the economy | The Hindu On Books podcast

In this episode, the author talks about his book ‘The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society’.

Published - August 19, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

In the 20th century, free market economists such as Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek argued that a limited government that allows markets to flourish can lead a country down the road to economic prosperity. 

India has a lot more scope to pursue progressive capitalism: Joseph Stiglitz

But in his latest book “The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society”, American economist and 2001 Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz argues that we should not place too much faith in markets and increase the role of the government to uphold the common good.

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more On Books episodes:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu on Books Podcast

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.