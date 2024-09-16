ADVERTISEMENT

J&K Assembly polls preview: Agendas, party promises, and voter expectations | In Focus podcast

Published - September 16, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Peerzada Ashiq speaks to us about the political landscape in J&K ahead of the Assembly polls, and what poll promises are being made by the contending parties. 

G Sampath
G. Sampath

There has been no Assembly election since 2018, when the then ruling PDP-BJP government collapsed. File photo ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The polls will take place in three phases, on September 18, 25th and October 1. The counting of votes will happen on October 8.

Given that these are the first assembly elections in ten years, what is the mood on the ground? What are the poll promises being made by the contending parties, and how do they stack up against each other in different parts of the Union Territory?

Guest: Peerzada Ashiq, The Hindu’s Srinagar correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

