GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K Assembly polls preview: Agendas, party promises, and voter expectations | In Focus podcast

Peerzada Ashiq speaks to us about the political landscape in J&K ahead of the Assembly polls, and what poll promises are being made by the contending parties. 

Published - September 16, 2024 04:02 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath
There has been no Assembly election since 2018, when the then ruling PDP-BJP government collapsed. File photo ANI

There has been no Assembly election since 2018, when the then ruling PDP-BJP government collapsed. File photo ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The polls will take place in three phases, on September 18, 25th and October 1. The counting of votes will happen on October 8.

Given that these are the first assembly elections in ten years, what is the mood on the ground? What are the poll promises being made by the contending parties, and how do they stack up against each other in different parts of the Union Territory?

Guest: Peerzada Ashiq, The Hindu’s Srinagar correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Published - September 16, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Parley Podcast / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.