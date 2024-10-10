Decoding the J&K assembly elections verdict | In Focus podcast

The INDIA bloc comprising the National Conference (NC), the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist (CPM) has secured a clear majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. While the NC prevailed in 42 seats and the Congress won six, the BJP dominated the Jammu region, winning 29 seats in the 90-member assembly.

So, what do these results mean for Jammu and Kashmir going forward? How did the delimitation affect the results? Where does the result leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose seat share has seen a major drop?

Guest: Peerzada Ashiq, The Hindu’s Srinagar correspondent

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

