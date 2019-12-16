Podcast

Jharkhand Polls: Is the BJP on the back foot? | The Hindu Analysis Podcast

Phase 4 of the Jharkhand state assembly polls took place today and it's a good time to check in on the political landscape of Jharkhand as we move toward the final phase of polling and results. Jharkhand is a small state but its politics are highly complicated. The BJP won relatively easily in 2014 in an alliance but the situation on the ground is different this time and protests and polarisation over the Citizenship Amendment Act may also play a part over the rest of the polls. Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu

