How will the Jan Vishwas Bill impact makers of substandard drugs? | In Focus podcast

August 18, 2023

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill was passed in Parliament earlier this month. The government says the law will help improve ‘ease of doing business’. It will amend 183 provisions in 42 different laws. These amendments aim to eliminate imprisonment or excessive fines for minor offences. While this sounds good, the Bill has drawn criticism for the amendments it makes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

One of the amendments is to Section 27 (d) of the Act. This change will allow for compounding of an offence by a drug manufacturer -- they can pay a fine instead of undergoing criminal proceedings. Critics say this would allow manufacturers of substandard drugs to get away lightly. They claim that this is dangerous as a drug that is not of standard quality (NSQ) could prove to be potentially lethal or lead to antibiotic resistance.

Is this criticism valid? Or is this amendment a reasonable move that will aid ease of doing business in the pharma sector?

Guest: S Srinivasan, who is with the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) and Locost, a maker of inexpensive medicines.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

