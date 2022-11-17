  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isn’t reservation for the poor a good thing? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 17, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

Abhinay Lakshman

On November 7, 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution Amendment which provides 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS), but excludes from this quota the ‘poorest of poor’ among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Here we discuss whether reservation should be used as a means to alleviate economic backwardness.

Guests:  Satish Deshpande, Professor of Sociology, Delhi University; Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Delhi

Host: Abhinay Lakshman

You can now find   The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Parley Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Reservation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.