Isn’t reservation for the poor a good thing? | The Hindu Parley podcast

On November 7, 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution Amendment which provides 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS), but excludes from this quota the ‘poorest of poor’ among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Here we discuss whether reservation should be used as a means to alleviate economic backwardness.

Guests: Satish Deshpande, Professor of Sociology, Delhi University; Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Delhi

Host: Abhinay Lakshman

