Isaac Stone Fish on how America’s elites have helped make China stronger and the lessons for India | The Hindu on Books Podcast

Yanjun was accused of using multiple aliases to carry out economic espionage and steal trade secrets on behalf of China.

February 28, 2022 18:56 IST

In this episode, we are joined by Isaac Stone Fish, author of “America Second: How America’s elites are making China stronger ”, a book that traces China’s growing influence on America’s elites and corporations — how this influence has grown, how Beijing wields it, and how America should respond, while not compromising on its values. From Henry Kissinger to the leading lights of Hollywood, the book explains how China cultivated key opinion shapers in the U.S. and traces the history of U.S.-China engagement in the 50 years since Nixon’s historic 1972 trip. While the focus is on China and the U.S., Fish explains how there are plenty of lessons for other countries engaging with China, including India, that are wrestling with similar dilemmas.

Isaac Stone FishAnanth Krishnan, China correspondent, The HinduReenu Cyriac