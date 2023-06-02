ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a clear north-south divide in Indian politics? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

June 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Sobhana K Nair
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The governments of the five States of the south are led by different parties — the DMK in Tamil Nadu, the CPI(M) in Kerala, the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, the BRS in Telangana, and the Congress in Karnataka. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After its loss in the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party is left with no State government in south India. It is part of an alliance in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The governments of the five States of the south are led by different parties — the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala, the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, and the Congress in Karnataka. This is not a new trend; the south has rarely followed the electoral trend set by the north. In the 1977 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress was wiped out in the Hindi heartland, it continued to hold onto its seats in the south. Similarly, in the last nine years, even at the peak of its popularity the BJP has been unable to breach the southern fortress as convincingly as it would like to.

Is there a north-south divide in politics? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: K.K. Kailash teaches at the Department of Political Science, Hyderabad University; Sudha Pai is a political scientist and former Professor, JNU

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Read the parley article here

You can now find  The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

