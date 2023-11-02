Is the United Nations toothless in fighting wars? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 02, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Ever since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces have been relentlessly bombing civilian locations across the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still ongoing. These two conflicts have in recent times led to more questions about the inability of the United Nations in bringing about peace.

Here, we discuss has the U.N. become toothless in fighting wars?

Guests: Rakesh Sood, a former Indian diplomat; Vivek Katju, a former Indian diplomat

Host: Kallol Bhattacherjee

