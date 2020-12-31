Is the Special Marriage Act losing out to the bogey of ‘love jihad’? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Only if children are kept busy in different ways can problem solving and other skills be honed.

The Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954 is seen as a progressive law enacted to help inter-faith couples. But with States such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh framing laws that target inter-faith marriage, the procedural requirements of the SMA — such as the need to give prior notice, and allowance for ‘objections’ — seem to be undermining its original intent by opening the doors to violent moral policing by vigilante groups.

Can the SMA come to the rescue of inter-faith couples, who, in addition to the old challenge of parental opposition, today also have to contend with the bogey of ‘love jihad’? Here we discuss the issue.

Guests: Veena Gowda, a women’s rights lawyer who has been practising in the High Court of Bombay, Family Court and other trial courts for more than two decades; Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Host: G. Sampath

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in