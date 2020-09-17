Is the Quad rising after China’s challenge at the LAC? | The Hindu Parley podcast

A discussion with Ashok Kantha and Tanvi Madan whether the Quadrilateral comprising India, the U.S., Japan and Australia is an effective counter to China.

As India faces China’s challenge over the ground situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we discuss whether a maritime coalition in the Indo-Pacific, the Quadrilateral, comprising India, the U.S., Japan and Australia, an effective counter?

Guests: Tanvi Madan, director of The India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and author of Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped U.S.-India Relations during the Cold War; Ashok Kantha, director of the Institute of Chinese Studies, and former Ambassador to China.

Host: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

