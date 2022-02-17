Is the post-Cold War security order changing? | The Hindu Parley podcast

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

February 17, 2022 23:34 IST

After a weeks-long standoff, Russia announced on February 15 that it is pulling back some of its troops from areas close to Ukraine, signalling a possible de-escalation. But at the same time, it has said that its core security concerns, particularly on NATO’s expansionary open-door policy, remain unaddressed. The crisis, has brought the post-Cold War European security architecture into sharp focus, and triggered debates on whether the great power rivalry is back in the continent.

Here we discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis and what it means to the post-Cold War world order.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi;former Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board