Is the post-Cold War security order changing? | The Hindu Parley podcast
The Ukraine crisis has brought the unstable security architecture in Europe to the fore of U.S.-Russia ties
After a weeks-long standoff, Russia announced on February 15 that it is pulling back some of its troops from areas close to Ukraine, signalling a possible de-escalation. But at the same time, it has said that its core security concerns, particularly on NATO’s expansionary open-door policy, remain unaddressed. The crisis, has brought the post-Cold War European security architecture into sharp focus, and triggered debates on whether the great power rivalry is back in the continent.
Here we discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis and what it means to the post-Cold War world order.
Guests: Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi; P.S. Raghavan, former Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board
Host: Stanly Johny
