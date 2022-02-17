Is the post-Cold War security order changing? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Stanly Johny February 17, 2022 23:34 IST

The Ukraine crisis has brought the unstable security architecture in Europe to the fore of U.S.-Russia ties

After a weeks-long standoff, Russia announced on February 15 that it is pulling back some of its troops from areas close to Ukraine, signalling a possible de-escalation. But at the same time, it has said that its core security concerns, particularly on NATO’s expansionary open-door policy, remain unaddressed. The crisis, has brought the post-Cold War European security architecture into sharp focus, and triggered debates on whether the great power rivalry is back in the continent. Here we discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis and what it means to the post-Cold War world order. Guests: Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi; P.S. Raghavan, former Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board Host: Stanly Johny Read the Parley article here. You can now find ’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. The Hindu Search for Parley by . Write to us with comments and feedback at The Hindusocmed4@thehindu.co.in



