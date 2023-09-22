HamberMenu
Is the Opposition’s decision to boycott certain news anchors justified? | The Hindu Parley podcast

September 22, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Priscilla Jebaraj
The INDIA bloc has recently announced that it would boycott 14 television news anchors including Arnab Goswami. File

The INDIA bloc has recently announced that it would boycott 14 television news anchors including Arnab Goswami. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The INDIA bloc recently announced that it would boycott 14 television news anchors as it did not did not want to legitimise a “hate-filled narrative.” It said that no representatives from the parties of the alliance will appear on the shows helmed by these anchors. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the move showed an “Emergency-era mindset,” while news broadcasters associations accused the Opposition of intolerance, undermining democracy, and setting a dangerous precedent.

Is the Opposition’s stand is justified? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Barkha Dutt, founder-editor of Mojo Story, a multi-media digital platform; Abhinandan Sekhri, cofounder and CEO of Newslaundry, a media critique, news and current affairs website

Host: Priscilla Jebaraj 

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

