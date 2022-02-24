Is the new economy creating new jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Is the new economy creating new jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcastFebruary 24, 2022 23:26 IST
Startups can create high-quality jobs, which have a flywheel effect, but their mandate is not job creation
India has added over 10 unicorns (privately held startup companies valued at over a billion dollars) so far this year, which is a rate of nearly one every five days. This comes after a record year of new unicorns (44 in 2021), which pushed India up to the third place globally, after the U.S. and China, in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021. But what exactly does a unicorn valuation mean for the larger economy, and how do these technology-driven startups influence the employment scenario in the country?
Here we discuss this question.Guests: P.K. Jayadevan, author and former startup founder;
