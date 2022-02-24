Is the new economy creating new jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Unicorn symbol of success. Business startup concept. Businessman and a unicorn stand on cliff looking at the goal, Achievement, Leadership, Vector illustration flat

February 24, 2022 23:26 IST

India has added over 10 unicorns (privately held startup companies valued at over a billion dollars) so far this year, which is a rate of nearly one every five days. This comes after a record year of new unicorns (44 in 2021), which pushed India up to the third place globally, after the U.S. and China, in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021. But what exactly does a unicorn valuation mean for the larger economy, and how do these technology-driven startups influence the employment scenario in the country?

Here we discuss this question.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising