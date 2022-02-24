Podcast

Is the new economy creating new jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcast

February 24, 2022 23:26 IST
Updated: February 25, 2022 01:50 IST

Startups can create high-quality jobs, which have a flywheel effect, but their mandate is not job creation

India has added over 10 unicorns (privately held startup companies valued at over a billion dollars) so far this year, which is a rate of nearly one every five days. This comes after a record year of new unicorns (44 in 2021), which pushed India up to the third place globally, after the U.S. and China, in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021. But what exactly does a unicorn valuation mean for the larger economy, and how do these technology-driven startups influence the employment scenario in the country?

Guests: P.K. Jayadevan, author and former startup founder;
Thillai Rajan, Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT-M, and co-founder, YNOS Venture Engine
Host: P.J. George
