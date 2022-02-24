Is the new economy creating new jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcast

February 24, 2022



Startups can create high-quality jobs, which have a flywheel effect, but their mandate is not job creation

India has added over 10 unicorns (privately held startup companies valued at over a billion dollars) so far this year, which is a rate of nearly one every five days. This comes after a record year of new unicorns (44 in 2021), which pushed India up to the third place globally, after the U.S. and China, in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2021. But what exactly does a unicorn valuation mean for the larger economy, and how do these technology-driven startups influence the employment scenario in the country? Here we discuss this question. Guests: P.K. Jayadevan, author and former startup founder; Thillai Rajan, Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT-M, and co-founder, YNOS Venture Engine Host: P.J. George Read the parley article here. You can now find ’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. The Hindu Search for Parley by . Write to us with comments and feedback at The Hindu socmed4@thehindu.co.in



