Is the monarchy still relevant in the 21st century? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

May 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The coronation of King Charles III of the U.K. has led to critical questions on the relevance of the monarchy in the 21st century, in the context of tectonic shifts in society, politics and culture in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth realms. In a conversation moderated by Narayan Lakshman, Priyamvada Gopal and Philip Murphy discuss what these changes imply for the future of monarchies in the U.K. and across the world.

The U.K. monarchy is unique because it has a local and global relevance; the monarch is the Head of State in the U.K. and Head of the Commonwealth. Do you think this means that some immutable elements of the U.K. monarchy will survive the major societal, political, and cultural changes of the 21st century, and if so, what are they?

Guests: Priyamvada Gopal, is a Professorial Fellow of Churchill College, Cambridge University. Philip Murphy, is Director of History and Policy at the Institute of Historical Research, University of London

Host: Narayan Lakshman

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in