Is the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill draconian? | The Hindu parley podcast

On July 11, the BJP-led Maha Yuti government tabled the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in the Assembly. While presenting the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is aimed at curbing the menace of Naxalism in urban areas. He said that Naxalism is not limited to rural areas and is increasing in urban areas through frontal organisations. The unlawful activities of such organisations need to be controlled through effective legal means, he added. The provisions of the proposed Bill, which allows the State to declare any organisation as ‘unlawful’ with offences categorised as cognisable and non-bailable, has raised concerns.

Is the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill draconian? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Yashovardhan Azad, retired Indian Police Service officer who has served in the Intelligence; Brinda Adige, human rights activist and founder of Global Concerns India

Host: Vijaita Singh

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in