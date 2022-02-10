Is the institution of Governor subverting federal structure? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Regular discussions are the best way to resolve differences between Governors and Chief Ministers

Governor R.N. Ravi returning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the running battle between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underline again the problematic role that governors play in Indian politics.

Here we discuss this issue.

Guests: Gopalkrishna Gandhi, distinguished professor of history and politics, Ashoka University; Shadan Farasat, advocate practising law at the Supreme Court of India

Host: Amit Baruah

