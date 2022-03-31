Is the fuel pricing policy problematic? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Gurugram: A fuel station attendant pumps petrol into a two-wheeler at a filling station in Gurugram, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for the seventh time in the last eight days, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_29_2022_000140A)

March 31, 2022 21:54 IST

After a long pause, retail fuel prices have been inching up over the past week and have crossed the ₹100 per litre-mark again in several parts of the country, while LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by ₹50. India officially has a deregulated pricing regime, but in recent years, this practice has been put on hold during election campaigns.

Here we discuss whether the fuel pricing policy is problematic.

Guests: D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, former director of the Madras School of Economics, and member of the 12th Finance Commission; S.C. Sharma, former adviser (petroleum) at the erstwhile Planning Commission and has worked extensively on India’s energy challenges

Host: Vikas Dhoot

