Is the fuel pricing policy problematic? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Vikas Dhoot March 31, 2022 21:54 IST

Vikas Dhoot March 31, 2022 21:54 IST

India must shirk quick fixes and shed its reliance on easy fuel taxes to gear up for oil price shocks

Is the fuel pricing policy problematic? | The Hindu Parley podcast / repeat shuffle

India must shirk quick fixes and shed its reliance on easy fuel taxes to gear up for oil price shocks

After a long pause, retail fuel prices have been inching up over the past week and have crossed the ₹100 per litre-mark again in several parts of the country, while LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by ₹50. India officially has a deregulated pricing regime, but in recent years, this practice has been put on hold during election campaigns. Here we discuss whether the fuel pricing policy is problematic. Guests: D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, former director of the Madras School of Economics, and member of the 12th Finance Commission; S.C. Sharma, former adviser (petroleum) at the erstwhile Planning Commission and has worked extensively on India’s energy challenges Host: Vikas Dhoot You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



Our code of editorial values