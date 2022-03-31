Is the fuel pricing policy problematic? | The Hindu Parley podcast
India must shirk quick fixes and shed its reliance on easy fuel taxes to gear up for oil price shocks
After a long pause, retail fuel prices have been inching up over the past week and have crossed the ₹100 per litre-mark again in several parts of the country, while LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by ₹50. India officially has a deregulated pricing regime, but in recent years, this practice has been put on hold during election campaigns.
Here we discuss whether the fuel pricing policy is problematic.
Guests: D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, former director of the Madras School of Economics, and member of the 12th Finance Commission; S.C. Sharma, former adviser (petroleum) at the erstwhile Planning Commission and has worked extensively on India’s energy challenges
