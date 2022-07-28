Podcast

Is the Environmental Performance Index really faulty? | Data Point podcast

Sonikka LoganathanJuly 28, 2022 11:34 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 11:35 IST

Last month, India protested over its ranking on the Environmental Performance Index of 2022, prepared by researchers at the Yale and Columbia Universities in the U.S. The report measures 40 performance indicators across 11 issue categories to measure the “state of sustainability around the world.” India was ranked last (180) with low scores across a range of indicators. The Indian Government as well as environment experts have pointed to the faulty methodology of the index that skews the results in favour of the Global North. 

In this podcast, The Hindu speaks with experts on the issues in the methodology, and what the state of India’s environment is actually like. 

Host: Sonikka Loganathan

Guests: 

Sharachchandra Lele- Distinguished Fellow in Environmental Policy & Governance at ATREE Bengaluru and professor at IISER Pune & SNU Delhi. 

Chandra Bhushan- President & CEO of the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST). 

Anant Sudarshan- South Asia Director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

