Is the economy still reeling from demonetisation? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The ill-prepared move left India with all the damages and very few of the benefits.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from midnight, ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes would no longer be considered legal tender in India. The government’s stated aim was to curb corruption and the pervasion of black money in the economy, as well as the proliferation of fake currency which was also being used in terror funding. Pronab Sen discusses with Vikas Dhoot the after-effects of the demonetisation gamble and whether the intended outcomes have been achieved.

Here we discuss about the economy after the demonetisation:

Guest: Pronab Sen, is the country Director for the India Programme of the International Growth Centre and was previously India's chief statistician.

Host: Vikas Dhoot

