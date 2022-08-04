Is the declining rupee a crisis or an opportunity? | The Hindu Parley podcast

There is an expectation of further depreciation, which can lead to further capital outflows

The rupee’s steep slide to the 79-to-a-dollar range is bound to impact importers, widen the current account deficit (CAD) and spur the value of India’s external debt. But how much of a problem is this going to be for the Indian economy, given that the rest of the world is facing economic challenges as well? Here we discuss whether the declining rupee presents a crisis or an opportunity. Guests: Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at Yes Bank; Zico Dasgupta teaches Economics at Azim Premji University Host: K. Bharat Kumar You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



