Is the crypto asset boom sustainable? | The Hindu Parley podcast

One of the defining economic trends of the year has been the rise of cryptocurrencies. After the Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning the Reserve Bank of India’s 2018 order banning financial institutions from enabling cryptocurrency transactions, there has been a huge rush of retail investors into cryptocurrencies. Yet, the risk of the government cracking down on private currencies has remained. On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will introduce a bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament seeking to ban private cryptocurrencies, albeit with a few exceptions. Many commentators see the rise of cryptocurrencies as a bubble, while enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies see it as unstoppable.

Here we discuss the government’s move.

Guests: Akshat Shrivastava, a serial entrepreneur and an investor in cryptocurrencies; Parag Waknis, an Associate Professor at Ambedkar University

Host: Prashanth Perumal J.

