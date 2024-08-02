Is the Centre being iniquitous in State transfers? | The Hindu parley podcast

Following the Union Budget, Opposition Chief Ministers have boycotted and walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister alleging that the Centre is discriminating against non-NDA States.

Is the Centre being iniquitous in State transfers? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Pinaki Chakraborty, visiting distinguished professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi; R. Ramakumar, professor, School of Development Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Host: Jasmin Nihalani

