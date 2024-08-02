GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Is the Centre being iniquitous in State transfers? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - August 02, 2024 01:23 am IST

Jasmin Nihalani
Jasmin Nihalani

Following the Union Budget, Opposition Chief Ministers have boycotted and walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister alleging that the Centre is discriminating against non-NDA States.

Is the Centre being iniquitous in State transfers? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Pinaki Chakraborty, visiting distinguished professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi; R. Ramakumar, professor, School of Development Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Host: Jasmin Nihalani

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

