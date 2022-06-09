Is the ban on wheat exports good policy? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Is the ban on wheat exports good policy? | The Hindu Parley podcastJune 09, 2022 20:49 IST
It is ad hoc, hurts farmers’ incomes, and may not impact inflation much
Over the last month, the government has banned the export of wheat and imposed quantitative restrictions on outbound sugar shipments. The wheat export ban came within days of a push to enhance India’s wheat supplies to the rest of the world after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move came in the midst of persistently high inflation, spurred by rising food and fuel prices, and concerns about a lower yield this year due to excessive heat waves. The government has argued that farmers have not lost out due to the ban as most had already sold their produce this season.
Here we discuss the efficacy of these curbs.
Guests: S. Mahendra Dev, director and vice-chancellor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research; Himanshu, associate professor at the JNU’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences
Host: Vikas Dhoot
