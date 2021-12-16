Is the Armed Forces Special Powers Act past its expiry date? | The Hindu Parley podcast

There is scarce evidence that boosters add value to the main purpose of the immunisation programme

The recent killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district by the Indian armed forces has put the spotlight back on the efficacy of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) of 1958. If its raison d’etre was to quell militancy and make way for the peaceful integration of insurgency-hit regions, has it served its purpose?

Here we discuss the moral, legal and political questions pertaining to the controversial legislation, and its impact.

Guests: Major General (retd.) Gajinder Singh, commanded a Mountain Division in the Northeast; Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times

Host: S. Anandan

