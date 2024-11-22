 />
Is social media doing more harm than good to democracy? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - November 22, 2024 01:32 am IST

Priscilla Jebaraj

The U.K.’s The Guardian newspaper announced earlier this month that it will no longer be posting on X, claiming that it is “a toxic media platform” and that its owner, Elon Musk, “has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

Is social media a useful tool or is it becoming a threat to democratic societies? Here we discuss the question

Guests: Alan Rusbridger, Editor of Prospect Magazine, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian and a member of Meta’s Oversight Board, which makes content and policy recommendations for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads; Pratik Sinha, co-founder and editor of AltNews, a fact-checking website

Host: Priscilla Jebaraj

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

