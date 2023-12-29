Is right-wing populism seeing a resurgence across the world? | The Hindu parley podcast

December 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

Recently, Geert Wilders, an anti-Islam, far-right populist, won the general elections in the Netherlands. In Argentina, the far-right politician, Javier Milei, won the presidential elections. In 2022, Marine Le Pen finished a close second in the French presidential elections; and a party with roots in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement won the general elections in Italy. In the U.S., early polls suggest that Donald Trump has a chance of returning to power again. In India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win a third term.

Is right-wing populism seeing a resurgence across the world? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Irfan Nooruddin, Hamad bin Khalifa Al­Thani Professor of Indian Politics in the Asian Studies Program in the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University; Rahul Mukherji, Professor and Head of Department of Political Science, South Asia Institute, Heidelberg University

Host:Radhika Santhanam

Read the parley article here

