Is quiet quitting a new concern in the industry? | In Focus podcast

Quiet Quitting has recently captured the imagination of employers and employees alike. Is it a new concept or is it a new name for something that is as old as industry itself? 

Quiet Quitters are described as those who continue to be employed in a company but just do their job and no more. They are not seen as going above and beyond. Some experts argue that that is all right. Others say, the level of engagement is to be seen distinctly from working only the average 40 hours a week and that Quiet Quitters could actually be contributing by working only 8-9 hours a day. 

Today, we are joined by Barnik Maitra, Managing Partner for India and South Asia at Arthur D. Little, which is said to be the oldest management consulting company. 

Guest: Barnik Maitra, Managing Partner for India and South Asia, Arthur D. Little

Host: Bharat Kumar K

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

