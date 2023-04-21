HamberMenu
Is Mandal politics electorally salient again? | The Hindu Parley podcast

April 21, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

Sobhana K Nair
With the second phase of the caste survey beginning in Bihar, other political parties such as the Congress are also raising a pitch on the issue. Last month, there was a heated political war over sections of the  Ramcharitmanas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with some leaders arguing that the text “abuses” Dalits, Adivasis and backward castes.

Here we discuss how these developments compare to the high noon of Mandal mobilisation in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Guests: Mona G. Mehta, Associate Professor in the School of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad University; Amit Ahuja, fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., and Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of California, Santa Barbara

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Read the parley article here

You can now find   The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

