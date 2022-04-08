Is India’s position on Russia affecting its relationship with the U.S.? | The Hindu Parley podcast

April 08, 2022 00:34 IST

Last week, India’s strategic partner, the United States, warned of consequences for any country, including India, which conducts local currency transactions through Russia’s central bank or constructs a payment mechanism that subverts or circumvents the U.S.’s sanctions against Russia. India’s consistent neutral position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, informed by its choices, has antagonised many countries, including the U.S.

Here we discuss whether the U.S.-India relationship has come under strain?

Guests: Syed Akbaruddin, Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy and was India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security and was with the U.S. White House as Senior Director at the National Security Council.

Host: Suhasini Haidar

