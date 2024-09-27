GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Is India's growth story benefiting only big capital? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - September 27, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

India’s impressive economic growth since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has surprised many, including those who were critical of the Centre’s economic policies. The Indian growth story is today widely praised across the world. In 2023-24, the country grew at 8.2%, the fastest among major economies. However, most of the economic gains in the last few years have mostly come from big businesses.

Is India’s growth story benefiting only big capital? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Himanshu, Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Ritesh Kumar Singh, Business economist and founder of Indonomics Consulting

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

